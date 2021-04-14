Ford’s 110,000-mile road trip helped prepare BlueCruise to launch

Many people worldwide are looking forward to a future with vehicles that feature autonomous driving technologies. Autonomous driving technologies claim to be safer and more convenient for drivers and passengers inside the vehicle. Ford has a new hands-free highway driving system called BlueCruise that will be available to customers later this year.

Its creation has required about 500,000 miles of development and fine-tuning. Last year, Ford sent a fleet of 10 test vehicles, including five F-150 pickups and five Mach-E SUVs, on a journey across the US and Canada that it called the “Mother of All Road Trips.” The vehicles covered more than 110,000 miles across 37 states and five Canadian provinces, testing BlueCruise on a range of road, weather, and traffic conditions.

Ford says that BlueCruise will be offered later this year as an over-the-air software update for 2021 F-150 and 2021 Mach-E vehicles fitted with the available Co-Pilot360 Active 2.0 prep Package. Ford currently has more than 100,000 miles of highway across North America that are dedicated Hands-Free Blue Zones in the Ford GPS mapping system. The system will deliver full hands-free driving mode for equipped vehicles and features Lane Centering mode. BlueCruise is an SAE level 2 driver-assisted technology similar to Tesla Autopilot but doesn’t require the driver’s hands to stay in contact with the steering wheel as the Tesla system does.

