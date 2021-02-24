Ford Shelby F-250 Super Baja ups the off-road performance

Shelby may have made its name with Cobra cars in the 60s and Mustangs in modern times, but it also turns out some very cool trucks. The Shelby F-250 Super Baja is based on the Ford F-250 Super Duty pickup. The truck is aimed directly at someone who wants to be able to run high speeds in the desert while towing lots of gear along for the ride.

The Super Duty can tow up to 20,000 pounds, the same amount it’s rated for from the factory despite its customized suspension, wheels, and tires. The truck uses a PowerStroke 6.7-liter turbo-diesel V-8 making 475 horsepower and a whopping 1050 pound-feet of torque.

The entire vehicle maintains the factory warranty and rolls on completely customized suspension with other added accessories like bed racks and new bumpers, among others. The suspension includes custom front radius arms and a dual steering stabilizer, BDS suspension lift kit, Fox Racing shocks with remote reservoirs, 18-inch wheels, and 37-inch tires. Shelby plans to make 250 of the trucks with prices starting at $125,805.

