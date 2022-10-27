Ford plans to be carbon neutral in Europe by 2035

Ford has announced that it is planning to be carbon neutral in Europe by 2035, the carmaker has revealed that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understandings with a range of steel makers to purchase low carbon steel.

The company is looking to use low-carbon steel in all of its new medium-sized crossovers to be built at the Cologne Electrification Center in 2023.

Ford in Europe today announced further steps to secure supply of low carbon steel for its future products and help reach its carbon neutrality target by 2035. The company is entering Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) with Salzgitter Flachstahl GmbH, Tata Steel Nederland B.V. and ThyssenKrupp Steel Europe AG to secure supply of low carbon steel.

The three strategic suppliers to Ford have individual plans to increase the production of low carbon steel in the coming years. Based on the strong relationships with these partners Ford will significantly improve the CO 2 footprint of its supply chain, with steel production being a key component. As a first application Ford plans to use the low-CO 2 steel for the production of its all-new, all-electric, medium-sized crossover vehicle, starting in 2023.

Ford plans to use the low-CO2 steel for the production of its all-new, all-electric, medium-sized crossover vehicle, starting in 2023.

