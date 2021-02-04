Ford Performance Bronco 4600 race vehicle unveiled

Ford Performances unveiled its new Bronco 4600 race vehicle that will run in the ULTRA4 stock class racing series. The racing vehicle is built on a normal 2021 Bronco two-door SUV with the Sasquatch Package. Ford says that the vehicle shows how Bronco owners can prep their vehicle for off-road racing in the series.

The Bronco 4600 uses a production 2.7-liter EcoBoost twin-turbo V-6 engine with a SelectShift 10-speed automatic transmission. The truck rolls on a second-generation T-6 chassis and is a rolling test bed for Ford Licensed Accessories, Ford Performance parts, and parts from the independent performance aftermarket.

The vehicle has Fox coil-over shocks with remote reservoirs and Fox pneumatic bump stops on all four corners. Brakes are upgraded Wilwood Engineering units and the SUV uses 35-inch BFGoodrich T/A KM3 tires on Method Race Wheels 202 forged beadlock wheels. The drivetrain has been significantly upgraded with aftermarket parts suitable for racing. Ford also fits with racing shell seats, roll cage, exterior lighting, and a winch.

