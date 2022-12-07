Ford Maverick hybrid pickups are sold out until next model year

Ford has been doing extremely well with its new vehicles recently, with the Mustang Mach-E and Bronco SUVs being extremely hard to find due to demand. Unfortunately, another vehicle that Ford fans won’t be able to purchase until the next model year is the 2022 Maverick hybrid. However, it’s worth noting that you probably can find the version of the Maverick with the significantly less fuel-efficient EcoBoost.

CarBuzz reached out to Ford North American Product Communications head Mike Levine to clarify the rumor that the hybrid Maverick was sold out. Levine confirmed the rumor, telling the publication due to high demand, the Maverick Hybrid was fully reserved.

Anyone who wanted a Maverick Hybrid will have to wait until next summer when order banks open up for the 2023 model. The public responded extremely strongly to a sub-$20,000 front-wheel-drive hybrid pickup, and we hope next summer Ford has a lot more availability. It’s worth noting that when you add in the destination and delivery charge, the base model Maverick hybrid costs over $20,000 with no options.

