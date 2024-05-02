WaspArmor Blade Titanium micro folding scalpel knife

The WaspArmor Blade is small, sleek and lightweight, titanium micro folding scalpel knife that is perfect for an everyday carry (EDC). Offering precision cutting and an aerospace-grade titanium and carbon fiber construction ensures durability and resistance to corrosion. While the wasp-inspired ergonomic grip offers a comfortable and secure hold, allowing you to tackle tasks with ease and precision.

WaspArmor

At just 2.24 inches when closed and weighing a mere 0.19oz, the WaspArmor Blade is incredibly portable. You can effortlessly slip it into your pocket or attach it to your keychain, making it the perfect companion for your daily adventures. Whether you’re opening packages at home, working on intricate craft projects, or need a reliable tool for your next camping trip, this knife is ready to take on any challenge.

Early bird pledge levels are now available for the original project from roughly $39 or £32 (depending on current exchange rates). One of the standout features of the WaspArmor Blade is its versatility. It supports a range of scalpel blades, including No.10, No.11A, No.11, No.15c, and No.15, giving you the flexibility to choose the right blade for the task at hand. Changing blades is a breeze thanks to the user-friendly replacement system, ensuring you can always maintain optimal sharpness for every new project.

Mini Folding Scalpel Knife

Safety is a top priority with the WaspArmor Blade. The 120-degree blade lock mechanism prevents accidental slippage, while the integrated lock system with a 20-degree automatic rebound ensures the knife won’t open unintentionally. These features provide peace of mind, even for the most demanding users who rely on their tools in various situations.

When it comes to travel, the WaspArmor Blade has you covered. Its TSA-compliant design, with a detachable blade, makes it a hassle-free companion for your trips. You can easily remove the blade when necessary, ensuring compliance with travel regulations without compromising on the knife’s functionality.

Assuming that the WaspArmor Blade funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2024. To learn more about the WaspArmor Blade mini folding scalpel knife project scan the promotional video below.

The WaspArmor Blade is not just a cutting tool; it’s a statement piece. Its sleek and modern design, combined with the high-quality materials used in its construction, makes it a stylish addition to your EDC lineup. Whether you’re a professional, an outdoor enthusiast, or simply appreciate well-crafted tools, this knife is sure to impress.

Ergonomics play a crucial role in the design of the WaspArmor Blade. The wasp-inspired grip is carefully crafted to minimize user fatigue, allowing you to work with the knife for extended periods without discomfort. The balanced weight distribution and precise control make it a joy to use, whether you’re making quick cuts or working on more intricate tasks.

In a world where everyday carry tools can be bulky and cumbersome, the WaspArmor Blade stands out as a compact and efficient solution. Its ability to combine the strength of titanium with the precision of a scalpel in such a small form factor is a testament to the thoughtful design and engineering behind this remarkable tool.

When you choose the WaspArmor Blade, you’re not just investing in a cutting tool; you’re embracing a new level of precision and convenience in your daily life. Whether you’re a seasoned EDC enthusiast or simply looking for a reliable and portable cutting solution, this titanium micro folding scalpel knife is sure to exceed your expectations.

So, if you’re ready to experience the innovative of EDC tools, look no further than the WaspArmor Blade. With its perfect blend of style, functionality, and portability, it’s the ultimate companion for your everyday adventures, always ready to tackle any task with precision and ease.

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical requirements for the mini folding scalpel knife, jump over to the official WaspArmor Blade crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals