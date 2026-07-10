Leaked Galaxy Z Fold 8 Renders Expose Samsung’s Thinnest Foldable Yet

Samsung has officially unveiled the highly anticipated Galaxy Z Fold 8 series, introducing two distinct models: the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. These devices represent the next step in foldable smartphone technology, combining advanced engineering with user-centric design. Whether you prioritize practicality or premium features, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 lineup offers tailored solutions to meet diverse preferences and needs. The video below from TT Technology gives us more details about the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 8 smartphones.

Two Models, Two Designs

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 series caters to a broad spectrum of users by offering two unique designs, each optimized for specific use cases:

Galaxy Z Fold 8: Designed with a wider form factor, this model provides a more traditional smartphone experience when folded. It is ideal for users transitioning from standard smartphones, offering improved usability for everyday tasks while maintaining the benefits of a foldable device.

Designed with a wider form factor, this model provides a more traditional smartphone experience when folded. It is ideal for users transitioning from standard smartphones, offering improved usability for everyday tasks while maintaining the benefits of a foldable device. Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: Featuring a taller and sleeker design, this model emphasizes premium aesthetics and advanced features. It appeals to those seeking a high-end foldable experience with innovative technology and refined craftsmanship.

Both models are constructed using lightweight yet durable materials, making sure portability without compromising structural integrity. The designs reflect Samsung’s commitment to balancing functionality with style, making the devices suitable for both casual and professional use.

Display Technology: A Leap Forward

Samsung has made significant strides in display technology with the Galaxy Z Fold 8 series, addressing one of the most common concerns with foldable devices: screen creases. The new displays offer a smoother, more seamless viewing experience, enhancing both aesthetics and usability. Key features include:

Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: Equipped with a high-resolution AMOLED display boasting a peak brightness of 3,600 nits and enhanced HDR capabilities. This makes it ideal for vibrant visuals, immersive content consumption and efficient multitasking.

Equipped with a high-resolution AMOLED display boasting a peak brightness of 3,600 nits and enhanced HDR capabilities. This makes it ideal for vibrant visuals, immersive content consumption and efficient multitasking. Galaxy Z Fold 8: Features a similarly advanced display, though slightly less feature-packed, providing a balance between performance and practicality for everyday use.

These advancements ensure that both models deliver exceptional clarity and responsiveness, making them suitable for a wide range of activities, from streaming videos to managing complex workflows.

Camera Systems: Versatility Meets Innovation

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 series is equipped with versatile camera systems designed to meet the needs of photography enthusiasts and casual users alike. Each model offers unique capabilities:

Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: Features a triple-camera setup, including a 200 MP primary sensor, a 50 MP ultrawide lens and a 10 MP telephoto lens. This configuration delivers exceptional image quality, allowing users to capture detailed photos and videos in various settings.

Features a triple-camera setup, including a 200 MP primary sensor, a 50 MP ultrawide lens and a 10 MP telephoto lens. This configuration delivers exceptional image quality, allowing users to capture detailed photos and videos in various settings. Galaxy Z Fold 8: Comes with a dual-camera system comprising a 50 MP primary sensor and an ultrawide lens. While it lacks a telephoto lens, its thinner and lighter design enhances portability without sacrificing essential camera functionality.

Both models support advanced photography and videography features, making sure high-quality results whether you’re capturing landscapes, portraits, or action shots.

Performance and Software: Power Meets Intelligence

Under the hood, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 series is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, delivering robust performance for demanding tasks. Paired with 12 GB of RAM, these devices ensure smooth multitasking and responsiveness. Storage options range from 256 GB to 1 TB, accommodating a variety of user needs.

Both models run on Android 17 with Samsung’s One UI 9, which introduces AI-driven multitasking features. These enhancements allow users to manage multiple apps simultaneously, streamline workflows, and use AI tools for increased productivity. Whether you’re a professional juggling tasks or a casual user exploring new possibilities, the software provides an intuitive and seamless experience.

Battery Life and Charging

Battery performance is a critical consideration for foldable devices, and Samsung has equipped the Galaxy Z Fold 8 series with robust solutions:

Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: Features a 5,000 mAh battery, making sure extended usage for power users who rely on their devices throughout the day.

Features a 5,000 mAh battery, making sure extended usage for power users who rely on their devices throughout the day. Galaxy Z Fold 8: Includes a slightly smaller 4,800 mAh battery, offering a balance between portability and endurance.

Both models support 45W wired charging and 15W wireless charging, allowing quick power-ups to keep users connected and productive.

Dimensions and Weight

Samsung has carefully optimized the dimensions and weight of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 series to enhance portability and usability:

Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: Measures 158.4 x 72.8 x 8.9 mm when folded and weighs 215 grams, offering a sleek and manageable design for users seeking a premium device.

Measures 158.4 x 72.8 x 8.9 mm when folded and weighs 215 grams, offering a sleek and manageable design for users seeking a premium device. Galaxy Z Fold 8: With its wider proportions, it measures 123.9 x 81.9 x 9.7 mm when folded and weighs 201 grams, making it slightly more compact and lightweight.

These dimensions ensure that both models are comfortable to use and carry, whether folded or unfolded.

Color Options

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 series offers a variety of color options to suit individual preferences:

Galaxy Z Fold 8: Available in graphite, cream white, lavender purple and an online-exclusive pistachio green.

Available in graphite, cream white, lavender purple and an online-exclusive pistachio green. Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: Comes in cream white, graphite black, violet shadow and green shadow, emphasizing its premium appeal.

These options allow users to personalize their devices, reflecting their style and personality.

Pricing and Audience

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 series is positioned as a premium offering in the foldable smartphone market, with pricing that reflects its advanced features and craftsmanship:

Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: Priced at €2,199 (~$2,099 in the US), it targets users who demand top-tier hardware and innovative technology.

Priced at €2,199 (~$2,099 in the US), it targets users who demand top-tier hardware and innovative technology. Galaxy Z Fold 8: Priced at €1,999 (~$1,899 in the US), it offers a more practical design for a broader audience without compromising on essential features.

Both models are designed for users who value innovation, performance, and premium design.

Launch Timeline

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 series is set to officially launch on July 22, 2026, with pre-orders opening immediately after the announcement. This release positions Samsung as a leader in the foldable smartphone market, offering devices that cater to both enthusiasts and everyday users.

Below are more guides on the Galaxy Z Fold 8 from our extensive range of articles.

Source & Image Credit: TT Technology



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