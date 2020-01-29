Flipboard update adds Local News, Sports, Dining, Real Estate and more

Flipboard the awesome news aggregator and social network aggregation application available for iOS, Android, PC and web browser has rolled out a new update this week bringing with it an easy way to keep up with the local news. “ So find your city and follow it, or visit any city for a steady stream of regional news and culture. The time is now to “act local”!”

Flipboard is a free to download application making it easy to follow your favourite topics by aggregating content from social media, news feeds, photo sharing sites and other websites. Within the Flipboard application content is presented in an easy to read magazine format, enabling users to “flip” through the articles, images and videos at leisure. The developer team at Flipboard explain more about what you can expect from their latest enhancements.

“At Flipboard, we’re giving local content a spruced-up new home — and welcoming many more voices to the platform in the process. Now in the second tab of the Content Guide, look for “Local,” a new offering that brings together regional news, sports, dining, weather, real estate, transportation and more from a variety of sources, all in one place. Publications providing these inputs include the Miami Herald, the Mercury News, Eater’s many foodie hubs, Curbed for local real estate, and so much more.

To start, there are 23 North American metropolitan areas featured, but expect this number to grow throughout the year. (You can also use search to find any city or topic.) These destinations include content from local news organizations, such as newspapers, TV stations, radio stations, college news sites and blogs. Flipboard magazines curated by the community are also featured. (If you’re making a magazine about your local area, be sure to let us know!) “

Source:Flipboard

