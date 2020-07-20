Flingamathing desktop floating trebuchet

Cube Siege has a fantastic desktop trebuchet kit which can be constructed in less than 10 minutes and is capable of flinging ammo with different degrees of speed or power depending on your requirements. The angle of trajectory can also be adjusted as well as being equipped with a floating arm providing even more customisation to your shots. Check out the video below to learn more from Campbell.

“The Flingamathing is a floating arm trebuchet which means that the arm has no anchored pivots and is able to “float” along multiple axes of motion. The Flingamathing glides with very low friction on 5 ball bearings making it very efficient and repeatable (and sound cool).

The kit is a breeze to assemble taking around 10 minutes. No adhesive required, assembly mainly involves simply slotting the pieces together. No confusing instructions here either, we provide a video to walk you through the process.”

“The kits are manufactured at our facility in Dallas Texas, with the vast majority of the product supporting local business. All tools required to assemble and adjust the trebuchet are included. No animals were harmed in the making of this trebuchet, we use durable synthetic faux leather for the pouch. Non-slip feet are included to prevent the trebuchet from sliding during firing.”

Source : Kickstarter

