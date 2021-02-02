Flight Simulator’s UK makeover update arrives next week

Following on from the announcement last week that Microsoft’s Flight Simulator will be receiving its highly anticipated UK and Ireland cosmetic overhaul update next week. They develop and team has this week released a teaser trailer providing a glimpse at what you can expect from the Flight Simulator’s UK and Ireland World Update.

“Join our community manager, Jayne, as she asks top community questions to Jorg Neumann, Head of Microsoft Flight Simulator, Sebastian Wloch, C.E.O. of Asobo Studio, and Martial Bossard, Executive Producer at Asobo Studio.”

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The latest content update follows on from the previous release of the United States and Japan cosmetic updates which improve the aerial and elevation data as well as adding new landing challenges and over 70 new points of interest including 5 new hand-crafted airports, together with 5 brand-new photogrammetry cities.

Source : Eurogamer

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals