Thrustmaster AVA modules for flight simulation joysticks

Thrustmaster, a renowned manufacturer of flight simulation hardware, has unveiled a groundbreaking product that is set to transform the way enthusiasts experience virtual aviation. The AVA (Advanced Versatile Aviation) base is a modular flight simulation joystick base that offers an unprecedented level of customization and adaptability. This innovative product caters to the diverse needs of flight simulation enthusiasts, whether they are piloting fighter jets, commercial airliners, or helicopters.

Flight Simulation Joystick Modules

What sets the AVA base apart from other flight simulation joystick bases is its extensive customization options. Users have the ability to modify four crucial elements of their joystick: axis curve, resistance, travel, and damping. This level of customization is achieved through interchangeable components such as cams, springs, deflection masks, and dampers. The AVA base’s design allows for quick and easy modifications, allowing users to make on-the-fly adjustments without the need to disassemble the entire base. This feature is particularly beneficial for users who frequently switch between different types of aircraft or simulation scenarios.

Enhanced Precision

Thrustmaster has incorporated innovative technologies into the AVA base to ensure the highest level of precision and accuracy. The base uses AXY sensors, which provide exceptional precision and responsiveness. Additionally, the AVA base features H.E.A.R.T magnetic technology, which offers a smooth and fluid experience while minimizing friction and wear. With a resolution of 16-bit and 65,635 values, the AVA base delivers unparalleled accuracy and fidelity in flight simulation.

Thrustmaster has created an ecosystem around the AVA base, offering a range of current and future accessories to further enhance the flight simulation experience. These accessories include additional grips, extensions, cams, springs, and dampers. By providing a wide array of compatible accessories, Thrustmaster ensures that users can tailor their setup to their specific preferences and requirements. Whether a user is a seasoned pilot or a newcomer to flight simulation, the AVA base and its ecosystem offer endless possibilities for customization and improvement.

Pricing and Availability

The AVA base is currently available in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and North America at a suggested retail price of £249.99 / $299.99 / €279.99. For those seeking a comprehensive flight simulation setup, Thrustmaster also offers the AVA F/A-18 Super Hornet bundle. This bundle includes the AVA base, a metal support plate for desktop use, an offset adapter, and a 1:1-scale replica of the F/A-18C Hornet flight stick. The bundle provides enthusiasts with a complete and immersive flight simulation experience.

With the introduction of the AVA base, Thrustmaster has set a new standard in the world of flight simulation hardware. The modular design, extensive customization options, and advanced technologies make the AVA base a must-have for anyone serious about their virtual aviation experience. As the flight simulation community continues to grow and evolve, products like the AVA base will undoubtedly play a crucial role in shaping the future of this exciting and immersive hobby.



