Turtle Beach VelocityOne flight controller

At E3 2021 this week Turtle Beach has unveiled a new range of controllers with one specifically designed for use with flight simulation software such as Microsoft’s new Flight Simulator 2020. The VelocityOne Flight is the complete flight controller, developed in collaboration with aeronautical engineers and pilots to deliver the most immersive, authentic, and modern PC and Xbox flying experience on the market.“Turtle Beach’s entrance into the controller and gaming simulation hardware markets present two major opportunities for the Company to expand its reach by leveraging its strong brand and reputation for creating high-quality gaming hardware” explains the press release.

“The Recon Controller lets gamers connect any wired 3.5mm gaming headset and provides exclusive Turtle Beach audio technology like our custom-tuned audio presets, and Superhuman Hearing, which is our patented audio setting that helps you hear enemy players before they hear you, among other features. The Recon Controller is sleek, feels great in your hands, and is the perfect companion to the millions of Turtle Beach headsets being used by our fans playing on Xbox.”

Stark added, “Microsoft’s Flight Sim 2020 astonished gamers and flight sim fans alike with its stunning visual quality when it debuted on PC last year, and with the game coming to Xbox Series X|S this summer, we believe it will fuel a wider audience of gamers to explore flight simulation. As a pilot and flight sim enthusiast myself, after seeing the incredible visual realism of the game early last year and being very familiar with the existing hardware in the market, I knew we could design a better, more integrated and modern flight control product that flight sim enthusiasts would want. We hired a team with deep experience in flight sim hardware and developed a fully integrated system that works with Xbox and PC and provides everything a new flier needs, along with the capability and features that hardcore flight simmers want. For the great price of $349.95, there’s nothing else like it.”

Source : TPU

