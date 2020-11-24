Geeky Gadgets

Epson SureColor V7000 first UV flatbed printer launches

Epson have this month launched their very first UV flatbed printer in the form of the SureColor V7000 offering 10-color UltraChrome UV Ink for high-quality prints, variable droplet technology minimizes graininess, exceptional image quality at true production speeds, multi-vacuum zones for increased print accuracy and the ability to print directly onto media up to 3.14″ thick.

“Experience a new level of image quality, productivity and convenience with the ultra productive SureColor V7000 4′ x 8′ UV flatbed printer. Featuring 10-color UltraChrome® UV Ink, including vivid Red Ink, opaque White Ink and eye-catching varnish, the SureColor V7000 delivers bright, colorful, tactile prints with low graininess and smooth gradation.”

“Capable of printing on a variety of media, including rigid substrates, this UV flatbed printer is a flexible, reliable solution perfect for printing outstanding-quality outdoor signage, promotional goods and more. Designed with ease-of-use in mind, the SureColor V7000 enhances efficiency and accuracy with a variety of unique features, including a multi-zone vacuum system that keeps materials securely in place and automatic thickness adjustment to instantly accommodate media up to 3.14″ thick.”

– High image quality — achieve stunning prints on a variety of media with vibrant, 10-color UltraChrome UV Ink
– Low graininess — Epson printhead features variable droplet technology for highly accurate prints
– High production speeds — state-of-the-art design delivers outstanding-quality prints at true production speeds, even when using White Ink
– Multi-vacuum zones — four print zones easily hold media in place for increased productivity, accuracy and efficiency; no taping required
– Media thickness up to 3.14″ — printer automatically detects and adjusts to accommodate media up to 3.14″ thick for virtually endless printing possibilities
– Rigid printing — print directly onto rigid substrates, foam board, poster board, real estate signage, in-ground posters and more
– Intuitive Software — easily control and operate the printer using included Epson Edge Print® RIP software
– Built-in ionizer — removes static electricity for enhanced durability and reliability
– White Ink and varnish — allows for rich, high-quality prints on a variety of materials, including wood, metal and glass; print glossy finishes, textures and more
– Epson signage portfolio — continue to deliver Epson quality whether you’re in the roll-to-roll or flatbed market

