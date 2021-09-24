FIXED Sense – the smartest tag in the market hits Indiegogo

Sponsored:



There are several smart tags in the market right now, but none of them is as smart and multifunctional as FIXED Sense’s smart tracker. If you are looking for a smart tag that can open your garage door, turn your lights on and off, help you find your lost keys, or tell you when someone tries to steal your bike while at a grocery store, FIXED Sense’s smart tracker is the tag you need.

This tag has several unique features and capabilities that make it different from the rest of the smart tags offered by the likes of Apple, Samsung, and Tile. If you are keen to learn more about this smart tag, keep reading, and if you wanna buy it visit the Indiegogo campaign and save up to 40 %.

Brief background of FIXED Sense

FIXED Sense is not a rush project created in a few days to generate some money on Indiegogo. It is a long-term project that has been in progress for several years. Thousands of these products have already been sold to customers within the Czech Republic, Europe, and several other countries.

The company has so far successfully worked on three generations of this smart tracker, and each generation comes with more features and improvements that make it a better version than the previous. The first-gen of FIXED Sense’s smart tracker was released in 2018, and the second-gen in 2019. The current generation (third-gen) is currently at the prototype stage and awaiting production.

The third-gen comes with plenty of new features that make it the smartest and the most multifunctional tracker you can buy. Even with all these additional features, FIXED Sense has managed to keep the size of the tracker very minimal and portable. It has a 4.89cm diameter and a 0.6cm thickness. This makes it convenient to attach it to any item you would wish to control or tack.

Top features

The FIXED Sense smart tracker comes with great features and capabilities that make it different and a lot better than all the smart trackers you have heard of. Let’s discuss some of these features.

1. Motion sensor

This feature helps users to protect their valuable items from theft and potential damage. For example, if you leave your car or bike parked somewhere, and you are in Bluetooth reach you will be alerted in real-time if someone tries to tamper with it. All this is possible thanks to the motion sensors that are embedded into this tiny tracker and Bluetooth connectivity.

You will also get to see the motion log in your application that you can browse to see all the past movements that the items you attached this tag to have made. So, if you want to enhance the security of your valuable items like your bike or box of your favorite cookies, this is a handy feature that you can take advantage of.

2. Control

One of the key features that differentiate this smart tag from other tags in the market is its ability to be used as a controller for your smart home devices. It has two programmable buttons that you can use to trigger lots of actions. Each button has up to four basic control options: single click, double click, triple-click, and long press.

When combined, you can create a lot more actions for controlling your smart home devices. For instance, you can choose to use the single click option to turn on your lights, double click to open the garage door, triple-click to turn the fridge, and combined left plus right click to start the heating/cooling system. When you consider both buttons, you will have inexhaustible options of combinations you can create.

3. Analyze

You can also use the FIXED Sense smart tags for analyzing the parameters of your smart home devices to help you make decisions. For instance, you can use this smart tag to get the regular temperature and humidity updates for your house. You can use this information for making decisions like starting or turning off the heating/cooling systems of the house depending on the conditions you wish the house to have.

You can also choose to get a notification when a certain parameter goes beyond a set limit. For example, you can choose to get notifications whenever the temperature of the house goes above 280C. On top of all this information, this smart tag will also send a weekly temperature/humidity report to your email.

4. Find

The FIXED Sense smart tracker will also help you locate your misplaced items like keys, your wallet, remote, and many more. All you have to do is attach it to any item of your choice so that you are able to find it through the FIXED Sense smart tracker mobile application whenever you misplace it.

Range and connectivity

The tracker uses Bluetooth 5.0, which provides more range (up to 60m) while consuming way less power. If someone intentionally or accidentally detaches the tracker from the item, an alarm will be triggered to alert you of the action. A single tracker can be connected to up to 3 devices; so, you can choose to attach it to your computer, mobile phone, and maybe our tablet as well.

If you are an iOS or macOS user, we have some good news for you; this tracker can be added to Apple’s Find My network. However, there is a special version available for Android that is just as great. This tracker’s mobile application is available for both Android and iOS. You can download it from the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store, respectively.

Why choose the FIXED Sense smart tracker

It has way more features and capabilities than any other smart tracker on the market.

It doubles as a classic smart tracker and smart device to control your home accessories

It is now available on Indiegogo.

It has a variety of use cases. This tracker is highly customizable, so you can use it for several tasks based on what you find necessary.

With everything working out down to the last detail, and prepared product for mass production is FIXED Sense now offered on Indiegogo. So you can preorder it for the best available price.

