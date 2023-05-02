How to fix Nintendo Switch JoyCon drift permanently

Nintendo gamers who are experiencing Switch JoyCon Drift will be pleased to know that the team over at iFixit has published a fantastic video this week explaining how you can fix Nintendo Switch JoyCon drift permanently. For those of you unfamiliar with the issue Joy-Con drift is an issue experienced by some users, where the Joy-Con controllers register movement without any user input. The problem is specifically related to analog sticks on the Joy-Con controllers.

The drift occurs when the analog stick’s electrical contacts wear down, causing false signals to be sent to the console. This results in unintended movement or input, which can significantly impact gameplay and user experience. Nintendo has acknowledged the issue and offered free repairs for affected Joy-Con controllers in some regions. If you are experiencing issues with your Nintendo Switch controller and would like to fix JoyCon Drift check out the video below.

Fix Nintendo Switch JoyCon drift

“Today, I’m going to show you how to permanently fix your drifting JoyCon. That’s right, folks, we’re talking about a permanent fix. All thanks to Gulikit’s new replacement joysticks. No more makeshift solutions that only delay the inevitable return to a drifting JoyCon! “

Source : iFixit





