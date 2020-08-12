Fitstrap digital fitness coach

Fitstrap is a back sensor that measures training-relevant parameters, analyzes motion sequences, and visualizes them in the companion smart phone application. The fitness coach sensor vibrates if it senses a wrong posture or exercise execution. Early bird pledges are available from €99 offering a 34% discount off the recommended retail price. If all goes to plan worldwide shipping is expected to take place during March 2021.

“Fitstrap supports and improves your training anywhere and anytime? That helps you train safely, is affordable, motivates you, and adapts itself and your training plan to your needs? That is precisely what we want to achieve with Fitstrap!

We’ve seen it ourselves… It’s difficult to objectively monitor and measure our performance during an exercise. And because of the high number of members within a gym, a trainer cannot spend enough time to deal with each member individually.”

“Fitstrap consists of a sensor and the corresponding app. The sensor accurately measures the posture, movement, and relative position of the body and the curvature of the spine. This data helps us assess the quality of the exercise execution, provides an evaluation in the app, and the sensor vibrates if the performance or posture is off. Fitstrap also autonomously counts the number of sets and repetitions. Afterward, Fitstrap gives additional hints on how to improve your training and adjust your plan to your goals.”

Source : Kickstarter

