ArcX sport and fitness smart ring (final hours)

Sports and fitness enthusiasts looking for a small yet convenient way to accept calls, control music record lap times and more may be interested in the new smart ring called ArcX, specifically designed for sports and fitness activities. Coming to the end of its Kickstarter campaign the project has already blasted past its required pledge goal thanks to over 250 backers and is the first smart ring designed specifically for for sports and fitness.

Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $66 or £49 (depending on current exchange rates). If the ArcX campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2021. To learn more about the ArcX smart ring project checkout the promotional video below.

“Whether it’s for motivation, inspiration or distraction, music can make all the difference in improving training performance or to just make exercising more fun. Now more than ever we all need to take better care of our health. No matter what sport or activity you enjoy, getting active is a fantastic way to improve both your physical and mental health. ArcX allows you to take a break from your screen, focus on your activity and stay in the zone.”

“ArcX works with all major music apps including, but not limited to Spotify, Apple Music, Google Play Music, SoundCloud, Deezer, Amazon Music, Tidal and YouTube Music. Use ArcX to take your split and lap times. You can still listen to and control your music when the stopwatch function is active.”

“The SOS call function can be triggered from any mode by pressing and holding the centre button for five seconds. The SOS call function will call the emergency services number in your region and will also send an SMS requesting help along with a Google map link of your current location. “

Source : Kickstarter

