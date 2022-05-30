Fisker Pear EV aims to be affordable

Fisker is a name that many who follow electric and hybrid vehicles will be familiar with. The auto manufacturer has a new electric car called the Pear that is expected to go into production in 2024 as a 2025 model. The most exciting thing about the electric vehicle is that Fisker is targeting a price under $29,900.

Even better news is that starting price will be before any tax credits or incentives. It would be produced at a factoring Ohio by Foxconn, a company known for producing electronic devices for all manner of companies. For those wondering, Pear stands for Personal Electric Automotive Revolution.

Foxconn thinks it can build 250,000 vehicles per year, but that seems unlikely given the shortage of batteries and other technologies needed for all manner of cars today. The factory in Ohio where the vehicle will be built is shared with Lordstown Motors and is said to be operational.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals