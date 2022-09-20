Fisker partners with Wallbox for home EV charging

EV car maker Fisker has announced a partnership with Wallbox which will provide home EV charging solutions for its vehicles.

Fisker will offer its customers Wallbox chargers to charge their electric vehicles in the USA, Canada and in Europe, you can see more details below.

“Fisker is laser-focused on giving our customers simple and intuitive technology combined with clever design to make owning an EV easier. Together with Wallbox, we are providing class-leading, competitively priced chargers for Fisker owners,” Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker said. “Wallbox’s track record of delivering well-designed, innovative, and dependable charging systems on a global scale makes the partnership a perfect fit for our customers and our business.”

“Making home charging accessible is key to accelerating the transition to EVs globally, and partnering with Fisker will allow us to support more drivers as they make the transition,” said Douglas Alfaro, General Manager of Wallbox North America. “There is a natural alignment between our two brands, so we are excited to announce our partnership with Fisker.”

In Europe, Fisker will be the first OEM to offer Wallbox’s Pulsar Max charger, providing localized charging solutions to drivers in seven European countries. Like Pulsar Plus, Pulsar Max delivers top charging speeds and offers the full Wallbox energy management suite, including solar charging, so users can enjoy their EVs to the fullest.

You can find out more information about the new partnership between Wallbox and Fisker at the link below.

