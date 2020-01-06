Fisker Ocean debuts promising 300 miles per charge

Fisker has debuted its new EV SUV at CES 2020, and the vehicle is called the Fisker Ocean. The Ocean is hailed as the world’s greenest car with heavy use of recycled materials throughout. The Ocean is a zero-emissions vehicle and has a vegan interior.

The driving range is 250 to 300 miles per charge, and the vehicle will debut in 2022 by subscription. Buyers will pay $379 month, and the subscription fee includes full service and maintenance. The subscription is flexible and can be canceled any time with no long term commitment.

There will be no delivery network, and the rides will be delivered directly. The subscription is high milage with up to 30,000 miles per year with monthly rollover. The one-time initiation and activation fee is $2,999 due at subscription start. The fee to reserve a Fisker Ocean is $250 and can be applied towards the purchase of the vehicle. An outright purchase will cost $37,499.

