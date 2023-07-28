First Porsche Charging Lounge opens in Europe

Porsche has plans to launch its own high-end charging network for electric vehicles and the first Porsche Charging Lounge has opened in Europe. The new charging lounge is located two minutes from motorway junction A60/A61, outside Bingen am Rhein.

Porsche is planning to launch more of these new charging lounges in Europe with ones planned for Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, you can see more information below.

Located close to busy routes with significant traffic flow, open 24/7, with very high charging performance, a comfortable ambience, and convenient, central billing of charging costs, the new Porsche Charging Lounges are perfectly tailored to the requirements of Porsche drivers on long journeys. Here, all electric and plug-in hybrid models from Porsche can be supplied with electricity at powerful chargers manufactured by South Tyrolean electronic specialist Alpitronic. The fast-charging stations currently provide a maximum of 300 kW but are capable of being upgraded to deliver even higher charging speeds. By the start of next year, 400 kW per charging point should be possible. The charging processes use power from certified renewable sources.

“Porsche has mapped out an ambitious path towards electrification. 2030 we want over 80 per cent of the cars that we deliver to be all-electric. This ambitious ramp-up requires a high-performance and dense fast-charging network,” says Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche AG. “The exclusive Porsche Charging Lounges are making an important contribution to this. They are a barrier-free, sustainable and state-of-the-art addition to the IONITY network.”

You can find out more details about the new Porsche Charging Lounge over at the Porsche website at the link below, as yet there are no details on whether these are headed to the UK.

