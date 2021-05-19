Smart fingerprint padlock offers safe and reliable security without the need for keys

A new biometric padlock has launched via Kickstarter which uses your fingerprint to allow access, making it easy to secure your belongings when needed without the need to carry or lose a key. Enclosed in a weather proof resistant casing the small padlock is perfect for travelling and outdoor adventures and is capable of storing up to 10 sets of fingerprints which can be shared with family and friends.Features of the smart biometric padlock include:

– Weather-resistant, perfect for travelling and outdoor adventures

– Resistant to information leaks and fake fingerprint attacks

– Stores10 sets of fingerprints;share the lock with family and friends

– 360° fingerprint recognition

– Holds weight of up to 100 kg

– Protects your bags, luggage, suitcases, cabinets, bikes, doors, and a variety of others items

Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $39 or £29 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 38% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the TJW Secure campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2021.

“Millions of people lose their luggage every year due to low-quality locks. At TJW SECURE, we have used this as inspiration, sparing no effort in the development of a true solution. We spent countless hours researching and evaluating hundreds of traditional locks and smart locks in search of the best possible design. Our answer lies in a combination of the ultimate user-friendly features and safety mechanisms: an advanced fingerprint sensor lock. Its high-speed CPU guaranteesuser convenience; a research-inspired design provides the pinnacle of security.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the fingerprint padlock, jump over to the official TJW Secure crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

