Find Your Best iPhone 15 Case from PITAKA: Slim, Light, Protective

As Apple unveiled the latest groundbreaking iPhone 15 lineup, PITAKA has launched its cutting-edge MagEZ Case Pro 4, a MagSafe iPhone 15 case with all-around protection. It meets the military-grade drop test standard MIL-STD-810H, saving your worry about impacts and falling.

The shockproof iPhone 15 case seamlessly integrates aviation-grade aramid fiber and soft TPU material to maintain a perfect balance between minimalism and protection while keeping its slim profile and light weight. Besides, the adoption of aramid fiber adds 3D textured patterns to the case, together with chamfered edges, offering a comfortable grip and visual elegance.

To ensure 360°protection against impacts, the iPhone 15 case is meticulously designed with soft microfiber lining, metal button covers, raised camera lips and subtle screen lips to provide accidental scratches, bumps and damage, with all functions accessible.

Compatibility with MagSafe technology makes this case an ideal choice for users who seek effortless wireless charging. It allows you to power up your iPhone 15 with no cables or connectors required. Simply place your device on your MagSafe charger and experience the ease of wireless charging.

Another highlight of this iPhone 15 case is the implanted RFID chips which allow you to use your NFC-enabled phone to check the case’s authenticity and access games, wallpapers, and services from PITAKA.

Apart from the shockproof MagEZ Case Pro 4, PITAKA is also pleased to release its thinnest and lightest iPhone 15 case – MagEZ Case 4.

Crafted from premium aramid fiber, the MagEZ Case 4 is built to withstand wear and tear and will not discolor over time. It protects your iPhone 15 without compromising its sleek profile. Measuring an astonishing 0.95mm and weighing a mere 17g, the iPhone 15 case offers an incredible feel as if holding a naked iPhone.

Key Features of MagEZ Case 4 for iPhone 15:

– Ultra-thin and feather-light.

– Crafted with aramid fiber for exceptional strength and durability.

– 3D textured patterns add uniqueness.

– Magsafe compatible for hassle-free wireless charging.

– Chamfered edges provide a comfortable grip and visual appeal.

– Raised camera lips for added protection.

– Built-in RFID chips to check authenticity.

– Available in Black&Grey Twill, Overture, and Rhapsody to suit individual preferences.

About PITAKA

PITAKA is a leading brand dedicated to providing cutting-edge designs that bring convenience and style in real life. Over the years, they’ve been exploring new techniques to upgrade their MagEZ series cases which are loved by people over the world. Holding the vision of “alternative gadgets to simplify your life”, PITAKA always thinks one step ahead and has become a successful company providing cases, wallets and covers for the essentials of modern life around the world.

Disclosure: “This is a sponsored post. Geeky Gadgets has been compensated for this post.”



