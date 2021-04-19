Final Edition Polestar 1 unveiled

Polestar will end production of their Polestar 1 electric vehicle this year and the company is launching a Final Edition version of the car.

The Final Edition Polestar 1 will come with 609 horsepower and 1,000 Nm of torque and al all electric range of 124 km.

“It’s hard to believe that our beautiful halo car comes to the end of its production life later this year,” comments Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO. “We pushed boundaries with this car, not only in terms of engineering but also in its design and execution. Polestar 1 set the tone for our brand and its genes are evident in Polestar 2 – as they will be in our future cars to come.”

A technical tour de force, the electric performance hybrid has a light-weight body made from carbon fibre reinforced polymer, twin rear electric motors with genuine torque vectoring and high-performance components like Akebono brakes and adjustable Öhlins dampers.

You can find out more details about the Final Edition Polestar 1 over atr Polestar at the link below.

Source Polestar

