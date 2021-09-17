Fiat 500X Dolcevita launched in the UK

Fiat is launching its new Fiat 500X Dolcevita convertible crossover in the UK and the car will cost £23,975 on the road.

The new 500X Dolcevita will be available with a range of trim levs including a Connect model with Apple CarPlay and Android auto. There is also a Cross Trim level and a choice of various engine options and more,

The Fiat 500X Dolcevita makes its debut today, providing customers with the option of combining open air driving with everyday versatility and practicality. Priced from £23,975 (OTR), customers can order the soft top crossover from today, with first deliveries expected later this year.

The 500X Dolcevita’s canvas soft top opens at the touch of a button in 15 seconds, even while driving at up to 62mph, and has been engineered to have an unchanged load capacity compared to the hard top 500X. It also ensures good visibility and an open-air experience, even for passengers in the back. The canvas is available in black, grey and red, to match the ten body colours available.

You can find out more details abourt this new version of the Fiat 500X over at Fiat at the link below, the car is now available to order.

Source Fiat

