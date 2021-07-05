Fiat Abarth 695 Esseesse limited edition unveiled

Fiat is unveiling a limited edition version of their Abarth, the Fiat Abarth 695 Esseesse and just 1,390 units of the car will be made available.

The new Fiat Abarth 695 Esseesse is inspired by the 1964 model with the same name and it will be available in two colors Scorpion black and Campovolo Grey.

Available in hatchback form only, the new Abarth 695 Esseesse features a new dual-hunched aluminium bonnet that reduces weight by 25 per cent compared to a normal steel bonnet. This new aluminium bonnet, together with the Akrapovič exhaust, reduces the car’s overall weight by 10kg compared to an Abarth 595 Competizione.

At the rear, a new spoiler is fitted that recalls the world of racing and the Scorpion brand’s legendary history. The angle of the spoiler is fully adjustable between zero to 60°. At its full angle (60°) and a speed of 124mph on track, the ‘Spoiler ad Assetto Variabile’ provides for an increase in aerodynamic load up to 42kg, resulting in improved stability and responsiveness. Thanks to these enhancements, the 695 Esseesse is now the fastest model in the line-up.

The car comes with a 1.4 T-jet engine that produces 180 horsepower, it has a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of 6.7 seconds and a top speed of 140 miles per hour.

You can find out more details about the Fiat Abarth 695 Esseesse over at Fiat the the link below.

Source Fiat

