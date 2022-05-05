Ferrari SP48 Unica one-off supercar unveiled

Ferrari has unveiled a new one-off supercar, the Ferrari SP48 Unica. This new Ferrari is a unique one-off car created by the company’s special projects division.

The Ferrari SP48 Unica is powered by the twin-turbo V8 engine that is used in the Ferarri F8 Tributo and it comes with a unique design.

The SP48 Unica, designed by the Ferrari Styling Centre under the direction of Flavio Manzoni, Chief Design Officer, is a two-seater sports berlinetta developed on the F8 Tributo platform. Its taut lines and aggressive stance make it instantly recognisable with respect to the original model, and it is unmistakable too, thanks to its arrow-shaped front profile. Central to achieving this effect was the redesign of the headlights and the subsequent relocation of the brake air intakes.

A pivotal aspect of the design of this unique new car is the extensive use of procedural-parametric modelling techniques and 3D prototyping (additive manufacturing) which enabled the Ferrari Styling Centre designers and Maranello’s engineers to completely redesign the front grille and engine air intakes. This advanced production process resulted in perfect 3D grilles that seem carved from a solid volume creating a sense of seamless continuity and dynamic fluidity.

