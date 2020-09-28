Ferrari Omologata is a one of a kind V12 GT

Ferrari has unveiled a new one of a kind V12 GT, the Ferrari Omologata, the car has been built on the 812 Superfast .

Everything about the vehicle is unique and it comes with a Rosso Magma paint job and racing liver, it was built as a one off for one of the companies clients.

To achieve this, the designers unlocked every possible area of freedom from the underlying package of the 812 Superfast, keeping only the windscreen and headlights as existing bodywork elements. The objective was to exploit the proportions of the potent, mid-front layout to deliver a very sleek design defined by smooth volumes and undulating reflections, uplifted by sharp graphics with sparingly distilled surface breaks wherever dictated by aerodynamic functions. The trickiest aspect was striking the ideal balance between expressiveness and restraint: the Omologata had to ooze street presence whilst maintaining a very pure formal language.

There are no details on how much the Ferrari client paid for this one off Ferrari Omologata, you can find out more details about the car at the link below.

Source Ferrari

