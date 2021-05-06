Ferrari 812 Competizione and 812 Competizione A get official

Ferrari has announced its latest version of their 812 supercar, the Ferrari 812 Competizione and 812 Competizione A.

Both of these new limited edition models come with an impressive 819 horsepower and the new cars are lighter than the previous models.

The launch began with the 812 Competizione completing several laps of the circuit to give viewers a full appreciation of the car’s forms in this dynamic and high performance context in addition, of course, to hear the unmistakeable sound of Ferrari’s iconic naturally-aspirated V12. After the hot laps Enrico Galliera, Ferrari’s Chief Marketing & Commercial Officer, officially presented the car and then unveiled the 812 Competizione A.

This duo of cars is dedicated to a very exclusive group of collectors and enthusiasts of the most noble of Ferrari traditions, which focuses on uncompromising maximum performance. The innovative technological concepts applied to the engine, vehicle dynamics and aerodynamics have raised the bar to new heights.

Source Ferrari

