Fender British Racing Green Limited Edition guitars unveiled

Guitarists or musicians those looking to start playing might be interested in a new range of British Racing Green finishes unveiled by iconic guitar maker Fender this month. The range features a Telecaster, Stratocaster, Precision Base and limited edition Limited Edition Blues Junior IV British Racing Green small combo amplifier.

The 15-watt amp is ideal for guitarists who need to hit the stage or studio at a moment’s notice with warm tone and versatile features. This limited-edition amp features British Racing Green covering, Bassman grille cloth and a leather handle and is now available to purchase priced at £799. The guitars are available priced from £899.

Fender Telecaster

“Bold, innovative and rugged, the Player Telecaster is pure Fender, through and through. The feel, the style and, most importantly, the sound—they’re all there, waiting for you to make them whisper or wail for your music. Versatile enough to handle almost anything you can create and durable enough to survive any gig, this workhorse is a trusty sidekick for your musical vision.”

Fender Stratocaster

“The inspiring sound of a Stratocaster is one of the foundations of Fender. Featuring this classic sound—bell-like high end, punchy mids and robust low end, combined with crystal-clear articulation—the sonically flexible Player Stratocaster HSS is packed with authentic Fender feel and style. It’s ready to serve your musical vision, it’s versatile enough to handle any style of music and it’s the perfect platform for creating your own sound.”

Fender Precision Base

“There’s nothing more classic than a Fender electric bass, and the Player Precision Bass is as authentic as it gets—genuine Fender style and the rumbling, seismic sound that spawned a thousand imitations. With its smooth playing feel and spotlight-ready style, this thunderous bass is ready to enter the studio or prowl the stage and help show the world your creative vision.”

What is the difference between a Telecaster Stratocaster and Precision Base guitar?

The Telecaster, Stratocaster, and Precision Bass are all iconic electric guitars made by Fender. Each model has distinct features that contribute to its unique sound and playability:

Telecaster: The Fender Telecaster, often referred to as the Tele, was introduced in 1950 and is known for its simplicity and versatility. It has a solid body design, typically made of ash or alder, with a bolt-on maple neck.

The Telecaster usually features two single-coil pickups, a bridge pickup near the bridge and a neck pickup near the neck, which contribute to its bright and twangy tone. It has a distinctive shape with a single-cutaway body and a metal bridge plate with individual saddles.

Stratocaster: The Fender Stratocaster, or Strat, was introduced in 1954 and is one of the most popular and widely recognized electric guitars. Like the Telecaster, it has a solid body made of ash or alder and a bolt-on maple neck. The Stratocaster is known for its comfortable double-cutaway body shape, allowing easy access to the higher frets.

It typically features three single-coil pickups, including a bridge pickup, middle pickup, and neck pickup. The Stratocaster’s pickups and five-way pickup selector switch offer a wide range of tones, from crisp and bright to smooth and warm. It also has a tremolo system for pitch bending and dive bombs.

Precision Bass: The Fender Precision Bass, or P Bass, introduced in 1951, is one of the first commercially successful electric bass guitars. Unlike the Telecaster and Stratocaster, which are six-string guitars, the Precision Bass has four strings and is designed specifically for bass players.

It has a solid body construction and a split single-coil pickup, which provides a deep and punchy tone. The Precision Bass features a longer scale length and thicker neck compared to the Telecaster and Stratocaster to accommodate the lower frequency range of bass notes. It is commonly used in various genres of music due to its powerful sound and ability to anchor the rhythm section.

In summary, the main differences between these Fender models are:

– Telecaster: Simple design, two single-coil pickups, bright and twangy tone.

– Stratocaster: Comfortable double-cutaway shape, three single-coil pickups, versatile tone options.

– Precision Bass: Designed for bass players, four strings, deep and punchy tone.

Source : Fender



