MO-10000 fast charging battery pack and charger

Photonics has created a new fast charging battery pack equipped with a 10,000mAh battery offering 60W PD 3.0 USB-C output,and can be refuelled in just six minutes.watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the Charge MO-10000 fast charger which can be charged at 120 watts for 6 minutes to store enough battery to deliver your iPhone 11 one full charge.

“Never again will you have to worry about your phone battery. Simply plug in MO-10000 and wait 6 minutes. You will have a full iPhone battery in no time at all! The standard battery pack needs more than 12 hours for a full charge. As a result, you have to wait a long time to get a fully-charged battery pack. Even worse, it’s fairly easy to forget to recharge your backup battery when empty, thus making short charge times essential. Don’t let your backup battery become a “decoration” at your home!”

“The MO-10000 will get 3500mAh after being plugged into the base for 6 minutes. It can fully recharge your iPhone 11. With the DC24V/ 5.9A input port, MO-10000 can be charged at 120 watts（Max 140 watts）. That’s 12 to 24 times more than standard battery packs (5 to 10 watts). This means you will recharge your MO-10000 from empty to 85% (8500mAh) in 15 minutes, and only 30 minutes (10000mAh) to fully charge.”

Source : Kickstarter

