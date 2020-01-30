Fantastical 3 calendar app moves to subscription model

Flexibits the development team behind the fully featured Fantastical calendar app, has today announced the launch of Fantastical 3 bringing with it a wealth of new tweaks, enhancements and features. Together with a move from single purchase pricing to a premium subscription model that unlocks access across all devices and offers users continue at updates, features and improvements. Check out the introductory video below to learn more about the new Fantastical 3 calendar app available for iOS and MacOS.

If you have not yet had the pleasure of using Fantastical, Flexibits offers a free 14 day trial for the new Fantastical Premium subscription.

“Fantastical is the multiple award-winning calendar app with powerful features including an intuitive natural language parsing, a full calendar window with day, week, month, and year views, an ultra-quick access mini window, tasks, time zone support, and much, much more. Fantastical’s natural language event and task creation, beautiful calendar views, and ultra-smart event list make it the best calendar and tasks app you’ll ever use. Just type in that you have “Lunch with John on Friday at 1pm” and Fantastical will schedule it! Or type in “remind me to Buy Milk on Tuesday” and Fantastical will create a task with a due date!”

Fantastical Premium features include :

• Includes Fantastical on all platforms: Mac, iPhone, Apple Watch, and iPad

• Extended 10 day weather forecast with RealFeel and MinuteCast up-to-the-minute weather data (powered by AccuWeather)

• Browse and instantly subscribe to interesting calendars, including sports, TV shows, holidays, and much more (powered by SchedJoules)

• Full task support including Todoist and Google Tasks

• Calendar sets – quickly toggle multiple calendars on or off with a simple click or automatically when you leave or arrive, based on location

• Event and task templates

• Sync calendar sets and templates across devices

• Full screen day, week, month, and year views

• Apple Watch app with Up Next and Weather (and works over LTE)

• Parser autocomplete recommendations for invitees, locations, and calendars/task lists

• Propose multiple times to easily ask people when they can meet

• Combine duplicate events across multiple calendars

• Invitees and availability lookups

• Respond to event invitations

• Default alerts

• Time zone override

• Favorite time zones

• Push updates for Google and Exchange

• Manage Google Hangouts, Google Meet, and Zoom events

• Set event travel time and receive time to leave notifications

• Custom event colors

• Hide events without deleting them

• Add attachments to events on iCloud, Google, and Exchange

• Priority email support

Source: Flexibits : App Store :

