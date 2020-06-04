Fanless Station P1 RK3399 mini PC $129

building on the crowd funded single board computer launched back in 2016, hardware manufacturers Firefly have created a new more powerful passively cooled mini PC which is now available to purchase priced at $129. The upgraded mini PC is equipped with a 6-core, 64-bit ARM processor, supported by 4GB.

Housed in an alimony alloy case with integrated heatsink the processor and single board PC are passively cooled as well as supporting 4K video playback. For $129 you will receive a mini PC powered by a Rockchip RK3399 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of eMMC storage. For an additional $50 you can upgrade to 128 GB of storage. All systems include LPDDR4 dual-channel memory, support for 802.11n WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2 together with a Gigabit Ethernet connection.

the mini PC measures just 124.4mm x 79mm x 31.6mmin size and more details are available from the official product page and also the Liliputing website.

Source : Firefly : Liliputing

