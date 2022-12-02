Edge AI EC70A-TGU compact fanless mini PC

The engineers and developers at DFI have introduced a new embedded solution for Edge AI applications in the form of a new compact fanless mini PC system the EC70A-TGU. Powered by an Intel 11th Gen Tiger Lake Core processors supported by 8GB onboard memory the compact form factor provides the perfect platform for creating a wide range of applications. Equipped with the all-new GPU in Iris Xe embedded graphics the EC70A-TGU mini PC has been created to provide developers with “disruptive GPU graphics performance that enables faster processing of images and video streams” says DFI.

“Maintaining the small size of the previous generation fanless embedded system, the EC70A-TGU is equipped with a compact fanless design, measuring only 181.6 mm x 57 mm x 118.4 mm, while providing significantly upgraded performance. In addition, EC70A-TGU supports multiple I/Os, outperforming its counterparts with up to 6 USB 3.1 ports, and can be connected to more sensors and devices.”

EC70A-TGU fanless mini PC

“The EC70A-TGU also supports a wide temperature range of -20°C to 60°C and fanless design without performance compromising, meeting the harsh operating environment for factory automation and smart city applications. The system also includes onboard memory with vibration resistance to reduce the impact caused by movement.”

“DFI utilized the advantages of our advanced R&D design, continuing to optimize applications for developing a dedicated embedded system. The EC70A-TGU will help to accelerate the overall production efficiency, improve accuracy and achieve a zero-error production line, scaling up the performance of smart factories and intelligent warehouse applications.”

EC70A-TGU specifications

Intel 11th Generation Tiger Lake Core i7/i5/i3 processors

8 GB onboard memory and 1 SO-DIMM DDR4

Supports up to 4 LAN or 6 USB (by SKU)

Triple displays: 2 HDMI (4K@30 Hz) + 1 VGA (2K@60 Hz)

Supports wide temperature operation: -20°C~60°C

Support M.2 B key 3042/3052 5G-NR module

Supports up to 15 years of product lifecycle

Source : DFI





