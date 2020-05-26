Streacom DB4 fanless passively cooled compact desktop PC build

If you are searching for inspiration for your next PC build you may be interested in the compact desktop PC published to Reddit in the form of a passively cooled Streacom DB4 chassis, powered by a Ryzen 7 3700X supported by GTX 1650 SUPER graphics card. The DB4 measures 260 x 260 x 270mm but still manages to accommodate an ITX motherboard, a dual-slot full-height PCI card (max 200mm length, 110mm height), up to 5 x 3.5” or 12 x 2.5” drives (lots of combinations in between), and can be powered by the Streacom Nano or ZeroFlex PSU solutions.

“Building was a lot of fun in this case. The DB4 is simply a work of art. As long as you follow along with the directions, it’s pretty easy and quick to build. I’ve seen that others have had issues with bending heat pipes but I didn’t have any issues. In actual use, with around 20-30% CPU and GPU usage, the GPU stays around 45C and the CPU around 60C. I have undervolted both the CPU and GPU slightly to keep temperatures in check and reduce the load on the PSU and VRMs. Performance impact has been negligible.”

Specifications of the DB4 Fanless aluminium PC case include :

Chassis Material: Premium Grade (6063) All Aluminium, 4mm Thick Extruded Panels

Available Colours: Silver / Black – Sandblast Finish

Motherboard Support: Mini-ITX

Drive Capacity: Maximum 5 x 3.5″ or 12 x 2.5″ *1

Optical Drive Bays: Optical Kit for slim slot loading drive

Expansion Slot: 2 x Full Height Slots (MAX 200mm Length, 116mm Height*2)

USB Ports: 2 x USB3.0, Bottom Facing

Cooling: 4 x 6mm Heatpipes with 65W / Side Panel, Expandable to 110W*3

External Dimensions: 260 x 260 x 270mm (W x D x H)

Volume: 18.25ℓ

Power Supply: ZF240 or Nano Series PSU (Not Included)

Remote Control: None

Net Weight: 7.5KG

