Enabot EBO X family robot and companion

Now available via Kickstarter is the new award-winning Enabot EBO X, winner of 2023 CES Innovation Awards. The small family robot and companion system features integrated Alexa and V-SLAM navigation system as well as a 4K stabilised camera allowing it to interact with its surroundings and map locations. Capable of being used for a wide variety of different applications the family robot features edge detection and obstacle avoidance and is capable of locating sound sources and will automatically return to its docking station to charge when its battery becomes low.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the out-of-the-box project from roughly $569 or £470 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 43% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Enabot EBO X Family Robot Companion wins both Robotics Innovation Award and Smart Home Innovation Award at CES——The Most Influential Tech Event in the World. “The Best Smart Home Tech of CES 2023″ by PC Mag and “Top Tech of CES 2023 Awards” by Digital Trends. Equipped with two direct-driven in-wheel motors and effective algorithms, EBO X ensures flexible mobility and high-precision motion control. EBO X can move around your home with ease and turn 360 degrees smoothly. （*Maximum Movement Speed 1.5 m/s, Obstacle Surmounting Height No more than 10 mm, Climbing Angle No more than 15 degrees.”

“The powerful X3M chip, based on a speedup processing dual-core BPU, coupled with tens of thousands of hours of training data, makes EBO X the most intelligent moving homebot. Smart Mapping can provide EBO X with autonomous & accurate movement ability. Upon first use, EBO X will travel through your house using V-SLAM technology. This will allow EBO X to travel anywhere in the house. “

With the assumption that the Enabot EBO X crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 23. To learn more about the Enabot EBO X family robot project play the promotional video below.

“EBO X’s 4K camera is one-axis stabilized, and the vertical angle is adjustable within a range of 104 degrees. EBO X has an 8-megapixel ultra low-light sensor and provides the super large 106-degree FOV. If your child says “EBOEBO , follow me!”, EBO X will follow him or her anywhere it can reach, just like a loyal companion. The child EBO X follows will always be in the center of the image.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the family robot, jump over to the official Enabot EBO X crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





