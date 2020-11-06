Fairphone 3+ is now available on Sky Mobile

The new Fairphone 3+smartphone is now available on Sky Mobile and the handset is available on a range of contracts which start at £26 a month.

You can see some of the different contracts that are available for the handset with Sky Mobile below, these are on their Swap 24 plans.

Created with sustainability in mind, the Fairphone 3+’s modular design means the phone can be upgraded and repaired easily and without the need to purchase a whole new phone – limiting waste. Fairphone 3+ offers new front and rear cameras, improved audio, and increases the amount of recycled plastic used in the device compared to previous models as 40% of the plastic is recycled.

Sky Mobile pricing for Fairphone 3+ Swap24 plans:

Device Data allowance Price Fairphone 3+ 2GB of data (Lowest monthly price) £26 per month (£20 for phone, plus£6 for 2GB data package) £0 upfront cost 10GB of data £32 per month (£20 for phone, plus£12 for 10GB data package) £0 upfront cost

There are full details about the Fairphone 3+ and the contracts available over at Sky Mobile’s website at the link below.

Source Sky Mobile

