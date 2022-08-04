Facebook Live Shopping to shut down on the 1st of October

Meta has announced that it is planning to shut down its Facebook Live Shopping from the 1st of October 2022.

The company has said that they are shutting this feature down because of consumers’ behavior shifting, you can see more details below.

Beginning on October 1, 2022, you will no longer be able to host any new or scheduled Live Shopping events on Facebook. You will still be able to use Facebook Live to broadcast live events, but you won’t be able to create product playlists or tag products in your Facebook Live videos.

As consumers’ viewing behaviors are shifting to short-form video, we are shifting our focus to Reels on Facebook and Instagram, Meta’s short-form video product.

If you want to reach and engage people through video, try experimenting with Reels and Reels ads on Facebook and Instagram. You can also tag products in Reels on Instagram to enable deeper discovery and consideration.

If you have a shop with checkout and want to host Live Shopping events on Instagram, you can set up Live Shopping on Instagram.

You can find out more information about Meta’s plans to shut down their Facebook Live Shopping feature over at their website at the link below.

Source Meta

Image Credit: Dima Solomin

