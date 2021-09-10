Facebook launches Ray Ban Stories smart glasses

We previously heard a rumor that Facebook were working on a new set of smart glasses with Ray Ban, they are now official and are called Ray ban Stories.

The Ray Bay Stories are launching the the US, Canada, Australia Ireland, Italy and the UK and they will retail for $299. The glasses will be available in 20 different styles.

The comes with dual 5 megapixel cameras that are designed to record video and they will work with iOS and Android and the Facebook View app.

From daily activities like riding your bike to special milestones like your favorite music festival, Ray-Ban Stories’ dual integrated 5MP cameras let you capture life’s spontaneous moments as they happen from a unique first-person perspective. You can easily record the world as you see it, taking photos and up to 30-second videos using the capture button or hands-free with Facebook Assistant voice commands. A hard-wired capture LED lights up to let people nearby know when you’re taking a photo or video. Streamlined, open-ear speakers are built in, and Ray-Ban Stories’ three-microphone audio array delivers richer voice and sound transmission for calls and videos. Beamforming technology and a background noise suppression algorithm provide for an enhanced calling experience like you’d expect from dedicated headphones.

The Ray Ban Stories comes with a smart charging case which will charge the g;asses when they are not in use. You can find out more details about them over at Facebook at the link below.

Source Facebook

