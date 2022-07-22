Facebook launches Home and Feeds

Meta has announced that it is launching Home and Feeds on Facebook, the new Feeds tab will allow you to see posts from your friends and people you follow in chronological order.

The Home feed will continue as Facebook did before, you will see stuff from your feed as well as recommendation.

Today, Mark Zuckerberg announced we’re making it easier for you to control what content you see and discover on Facebook. We’re introducing Feeds, a new tab that lets you easily see the most recent posts from your friends, Pages and groups. You can curate a Favorites list of the friends and Pages you care about most and filter their content in this new tab. We’re also naming the primary tab — the first thing you see when you open the app — Home. Home is the starting point for connection, entertainment and discovery on Facebook.

We understand you may want more options when it comes to sorting and seeing your content. There are times you might know just what you’re looking for — say, the latest posts from your groups — or you may want to encounter fresh, entertaining content. As Home becomes more of a discovery engine for you to find and follow new content and creators through recommendations, the Feeds tab provides an easy way to access the content from the people and communities you’re already connected with on Facebook. There are no Suggested For You posts in Feeds and ads are included.

You can find out more details about these new features that are headed to Facebook over at the company’s website at the link below.

Source Meta

