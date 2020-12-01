Facebook is buying Kustomer

Social network Facebook has announced its latest acquisition, the company is buying Kustomer for an undisclosed sum.

Kustomer is a CRM that is designed to help businesses with their customer management, you can see more details about the deal below.

Kustomer is an omnichannel CRM platform that brings customer conversations from various channels together into a single-screen view. It helps businesses automate repetitive tasks so their agents can maximize the time and quality of interactions with customers. Facebook plans to support Kustomer’s operations by providing the resources it needs to scale its business, improve and innovate its product offering, and delight its customers. That way, more people will benefit from customer service that is faster, richer and available whenever and however they need it, whether it’s phone, email, web chat or messaging.

You can find out more information about Facebook’s plans for Kustomer on their social network at the link below.

Source Facebook

