Facebook and Instagram get new tools to protect teenagers privacy

Facebook and Instagram and launching a new range of tools that are designed to protect teenagers’ privacy, the tools are designed for young people under 16 and also under 18 in some countries.

When someone either under 16 or under 18 in some countries join Facebook or Instagram, they will automatically default to more private settings.

We’ve developed a number of tools so teens can let us know if something makes them feel uncomfortable while using our apps, and we’re introducing new notifications that encourage them to use these tools.

For example, we’re prompting teens to report accounts to us after they block someone, and sending them safety notices with information on how to navigate inappropriate messages from adults. In just one month in 2021, more than 100 million people saw safety notices on Messenger. We’ve also made it easier for people to find our reporting tools and, as a result, we saw more than a 70% increase in reports sent to us by minors in Q1 2022 versus the previous quarter on Messenger and Instagram DMs.

Starting today, everyone who is under the age of 16 (or under 18 in certain countries) will be defaulted into more private settings when they join Facebook, and we’ll encourage teens already on the app to choose these more private settings for:

Who can see their friends list

Who can see the people, Pages and lists they follow

Who can see posts they’re tagged in on their profile

Reviewing posts they’re tagged in before the post appears on their profile

Who is allowed to comment on their public posts

You can find out more details about these new privacy tools for young people for Facebook and Instagram over at Meta at the link below.

Source Meta





