Extrapolations trailer released by Apple starring Kit Harington

Apple has today released a new trailer for its upcoming new drama starring Meryl Streep, Sienna Miller, Kit Harington, Daveed Diggs, Edward Norton, Diane Lane, Yara Shahidi, Matthew Rhys, Gemma Chan, David Schwimmer, Keri Russell, Adarsh Gourav, Indira Varma, Marion Cotillard and Forest Whitaker.

The Extrapolations TV series will premier on the Apple TV+ streaming service next month and the first three episodes will be available from Friday, March 17, 2023 onwards. Apple will then release a new episode every Friday until April 21, 2023. Extrapolations has created by writer, director and executive producer Scott Z. Burns.

Extrapolations

“Extrapolations is a bracing limited series that introduces a near future where the chaotic effects of climate change have become embedded into our everyday lives. Eight interwoven stories about love, work, faith and family from across the globe will explore the intimate, life-altering choices that must be made when the planet is changing faster than the population. Every story is different, but the fight for our future is universal. Are we brave enough to become the solution to our own undoing before it’s too late?”

“Extrapolations is executive produced by Burns, Gregory Jacobs, Dorothy Fortenberry and Media Res’ Michael Ellenberg and Lindsey Springer. The series marks another partnership for Apple TV+ and Media Res, joining Emmy, SAG and Critics Choice Award winner “The Morning Show,” and AFI Award-winning series “Pachinko.”

Source : Apple





