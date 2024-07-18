4TB TG PD20 USB-C Mini External SSD

Team Group has launched its latest innovation, the PD20 Mini External SSD, designed to meet the needs of business travelers and professionals who require a portable, high-speed data storage solution. This compact and lightweight SSD offers ultra-fast transfer speeds and a range of storage capacities, making it an ideal choice for those who need to back up files on the go.

Key Takeaways Ultra-fast transfer speeds up to 2,000 MB/s

Storage capacities ranging from 1 TB to 4 TB

Compact and lightweight design, weighing only 22 grams

USB 3.2 Gen 2 x2 Type-C interface for broad compatibility

IP54 dust and splash resistance certification

Silicone cover design for Type-C port protection

Eco-friendly packaging made from recyclable materials

Available worldwide in August

Ultra-Fast Transfer Speeds and High Capacity

The PD20 Mini External SSD features transfer speeds of up to 2,000 MB/s, ensuring that users can quickly and efficiently back up large files, including videos, photos, and documents. With storage capacities ranging from 1 TB to 4 TB, this SSD provides ample space for all your data storage needs. The USB 3.2 Gen 2 x2 Type-C interface ensures broad compatibility with a variety of devices, including computers, tablets, and smartphones.

Compact and Stylish Design

Weighing just 22 grams, the PD20 Mini External SSD is incredibly lightweight and portable. Its sleek and stylish design features a convenient hanging hole, allowing users to easily attach it to bags or briefcases. This combination of portability and fashion makes it an ideal choice for business professionals who need a reliable and stylish storage solution.

Durability and Sustainability

The PD20 Mini External SSD is built to withstand daily use, with IP54 dust and splash resistance certification and a silicone cover design for the Type-C port. This ensures that the SSD is protected from dust and water ingress, providing worry-free usage in various environments. Additionally, the product packaging is made from recyclable materials, highlighting Team Group’s commitment to sustainability and corporate responsibility.

Pricing and Availability

The Team Group PD20 Mini External SSD will be available worldwide starting in August. Pricing details will be announced closer to the release date. For the latest updates, stay tuned to Team Group’s official website and social media channels.

The Team Group PD20 Mini External SSD is a powerful and portable storage solution designed to meet the needs of business travelers and professionals. With its ultra-fast transfer speeds, high storage capacity, and compact design, it offers a reliable and stylish way to back up and store important files. Additionally, its durability and eco-friendly packaging make it a responsible choice for those who value sustainability. Here are a selection of other articles from our extensive library of content you may find of interest on the subject of external storage and solid-state drives :



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals