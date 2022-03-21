Crescent M.2 NVMe external SSD enclosure from £30

Studio Crescent based in London has taken to Kickstarter this month to launch its new external SSD enclosure capable of accepting any M.2 NVMe SSD storage. Allowing you to build your very own portable storage solution equipped with enough space for your needs. The Crescent SSD enclosure measure just 104mm x 28mm x 12 mm in size, making it one of the smallest SSD enclosure currently available. Installing an SSD into the Crescent SSD enclosure is as simple as popping the screen open, plugging and screwing an M.2 SSD in place, then popping the screen back on.

Early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $40 or £30 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 25% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Crescent SSD is an external storage device that lets you pick and install your own choice of M.2 SSD. Crescent SSD uses USB-C Gen 2 which allows transfer speeds up to 10Gbps or 1GB/s. The design focuses on minimalism and simplicity. The SSD itself is visible through a clear window intergrated into the casing design.”

With the assumption that the Crescent crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2022.

External SSD enclosure

“Crescent is a personal passion project which aimed to improve on the existing external storage devices available in the market. The main criteria was to allow users to be able to pick and choose the storage capacity hence the an M.2 SSD enclosure. Most external storage devices currently on market are usually large, bulky and often overly “rugged” in design. However elagant simple and minimlistic designed storage devices were much harder to find. “

“When designing Crescent SSD, the focus was on a minimalism; providing a simple and intuitive product that can seamlessly blend into most people’s workspaces. But also an important unique design criteria for us was to make the SSD itself visible”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the external SSD enclosure, jump over to the official Crescent crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals