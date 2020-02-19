Animaionic Maximus Apple Mac external PCIe expansion enclosure

A new Kickstarter campaign is launched this week for the Animaionic Maximus an innovative PCIe multi-slot docking station designed for use with Apple computers. Enabling even the “most demanding users” to customise and expand their Mac systems with standard PCIe cards. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the powerful enclosure that can be used with Mac mini, iMac Pro and MacBook Pro systems to provide further expandability and performance.

Animaionic Maximus a three slots PCIe docking station that can be used to connect a wide range of devices to your Mac computer, including : graphic cards, NVME SSD drives controllers, SATA drives controllers, audio and video cards, network cards and more. Earlybird pledges are available from £349 offering a 30% saving off the recommended retail price. It all goes to plan worldwide shipping is expected to take place during July 2020.

Features of the Animaionic Maximus external PCIe expansion enclosure include :

– Three PCIe x16 slots (PCIe x4 electrically)

– Single or double width and full length PCIe cards support

– Double and a half width space for each PCIe slot for better cooling

– 1250W Power Supply

– Modular power connectors

– Dark grey aluminium enclosure

– Active and effective cooling

Supported Apple computers :

Apple Mac mini (2018)

Apple iMac Pro

Apple MacBook Pro 16

Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2016 and newer)

Apple MacBook Pro 13 (2017 and newer, three Thunderbolt 3 ports required)

Source : Kickstarter

