Sonnet unveiled new external graphics docks (eGPU) with Thunderbolt USB-C

Sonnet has this week introduced two new external graphic docks equipped with Thunderbolt USB-C connectivity. The eGPU Breakaway Puck Radeon RX 5500 XT (part number GPU-RX55-TB3-S) and the eGPU Breakaway Puck Radeon RX 5700 (part number GPU-RX57-TB3-S) are available now from Sonnet and worldwide partners priced at $600 and $900, respectively.

“eGPU systems boost a computer’s graphics performance by connecting a more powerful graphics processor via a Thunderbolt 3 connection and bypassing the computer’s onboard GPU to deliver graphics performance not otherwise possible. Sonnet’s eGPU Breakaway Puck Radeon RX 5500 XT and Radeon RX 5700 systems are designed for professionals who need to run graphics-intensive applications on their Intel -based MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac mini, or iMac with Thunderbolt 3 ports, with the focus on high performance, portability, and flexible external display connectivity plus quiet, reliable operation. eGPU Breakaway Pucks accelerate a computer’s graphics performance on its built-in display (if equipped) and on up to four externally connected displays.”

“Both eGPU Breakaway Puck models support up to three 4K @ 60 Hz displays (four with one of Sonnet’s dual-display adapters, sold separately) or one 6K plus two 4K displays at the same time. Through a second Thunderbolt 3 port, the Pucks provide both graphics and data to fully support all popular Thunderbolt/USB-C displays, including the LG UltraFine 4K and 5K displays sold in the Apple store. They also provide enough power to drive the 6K Apple Pro Display XDR without compromise. Both models include two USB Type A ports to enable connection of peripherals—such as a keyboard, mouse, or even a software license authorization key dongle—to the computer without taking up its few onboard ports.”

Source : TPU : Sonnet

