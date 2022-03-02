FAR: Changing Tides exploration adventure game launches

Games development company Okomotive and publisher Frontier Foundry have this week launched the atmospheric vehicle exploration and adventure game FAR: Changing Tides. Now available to play on Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox and PlayStation the adventure game is a sequel to the popular Far: Lone Sails game launched back in 2018.

Exploration adventure game

“An atmospheric vehicle adventure that follows the emotional journey of a boy and his ship as he embarks on a voyage to find a new home. Expanding on the desolate setting seen in FAR: Lone Sails, Changing Tides swaps sun scorched, dusty planes for stormy skies and high seas. With new environments, puzzles and ship mechanics, the world of FAR: Changing Tides brings an exciting experience to fans of this beloved series and new players alike with a bigger, deeper challenge.”

“Overcome the elements as new protagonist, Toe, who awakens to find themselves alone, stranded in a flooded world. What once was home is transformed into an unfamiliar and sometimes hostile environment. You must navigate Toe on an adventure to traverse the ruins of a once great society in search of a new beginning. Experience the thrill of captaining a distinctive seafaring vessel.

Together you’ll brave high seas, navigate intense storms, and plumb the perils of a briny deep. Along the way, you’ll need to keep things functioning by unlocking parts, fixing faults and searching the watery depths for precious fuel and salvage. The farther you travel, the more you’ll learn about your ship’s fascinating complexities.”

Source : Steam

