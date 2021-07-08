Experimental Polestar 2 shown off at Goodwood

A new experimental Polestar 2 has been shown off at this years Goodwood Festival of Speed, the car has been given a number of upgrades and it comes with 476 horsepower (350 kW).

The Experimental Polestar 2 will take on the Hill at this years Goodwod with Chief chassis engineer Joakim Rydholm, you can see more details about the car below.

“I challenged the design and engineering teams to play with Polestar 2 and come up with something that makes a strong statement for Goodwood,” comments Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO. “For a few months I have enjoyed driving another experimental Polestar 2, nicknamed ‘Beast’, around our Gothenburg campus, which inspired the team to come up with this version for Goodwood. We want to flex our muscles and explore opportunities.”

The Long range Dual motor Polestar 2 now produces a combined output of 350 kW (476 hp) from its twin electric motors. The car has been given a stronger stance, with a wider track (+10 mm on each side) and lower ride height (-30 mm). Widened wheel arches have been fitted, required to house the 9×21-inch wheels and 6-piston Akebono front brakes from Polestar 1. The 275/30R21 Pirelli PZero Rosso performance tyres are also carried over from Polestar 1.

You can find out more information about this experimental Polestar 2 Ev over at the Polestar website at the link below.

Source Polestar

