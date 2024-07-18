Auxivo EduExo Pro exoskeleton designed for students

In a world where emerging technologies often remain out of reach for students due to limited resources, the Auxivo EduExo Pro exoskeleton education kit offers a much-needed solution. Traditional educational methods can leave students feeling disconnected from the practical applications of their studies.

The EduExo Pro changes this by providing a hands-on, project-based learning experience that brings exoskeleton technology to life. With its comprehensive components and user-friendly handbook, this kit is transforming how students learn and innovate, paving the way for the engineers of tomorrow.

Auxivo EduExo Pro Exoskeleton

Points of Interest : Auxivo EduExo Pro is an educational exoskeleton platform.

Designed for project-based learning with flexibility for custom designs.

Includes structural parts, mechanical components, motorized actuators, sensors, and control electronics.

Operates under the control of an Arduino Nano 33 IoT board.

Comes with a handbook for assembly and programming.

Suitable for high school and university-level engineering courses.

Available for CHF1,790.00 (about €1,890 / $2,000 USD).

Complex technology is built on existing knowledge, and higher education students need the tools to gain hands-on experience. To help educate the next generation of exoskeleton engineers, Auxivo has introduced the newly updated EduExo Pro exoskeleton kit.

The Auxivo EduExo Pro is an educational exoskeleton platform designed to help students learn the fundamentals of exoskeleton technology through a project-based learning approach. This kit offers enough flexibility for students to experiment with their own designs, making it an invaluable resource for budding engineers. Originally launched on Kickstarter in 2021, Auxivo has now released an updated version of the EduExo Pro.

Comprehensive Hardware Kit

The hardware in the EduExo Pro kit consists of:

Structural parts

Mechanical components

Motorized actuators

Sensors

Control electronics

The kit includes everything necessary to build a full-arm exoskeleton featuring a 2DOF (degrees of freedom) shoulder joint and a 1DOF elbow joint. This comprehensive hardware setup ensures that students have all the components they need to get started on their exoskeleton projects.

Arduino Nano 33 IoT Board

For maximum compatibility and versatility, the Auxivo EduExo Pro operates under the control of an Arduino Nano 33 IoT board. This allows students to take advantage of the powerful Arduino Integrated Development Environment (IDE) to program sophisticated behaviors and integrate the exoskeleton with other software, such as Unity 3D. The use of Arduino technology makes the EduExo Pro accessible to a wide range of students, from beginners to advanced users.

Educational Handbook

The provided handbook walks students through the process of assembling and programming the arm exoskeleton. This step-by-step guide ensures that students can successfully complete their projects, even if they have no prior experience with exoskeleton technology. Additionally, educators have the option to create their own curriculums or let students devise new designs, making the EduExo Pro a versatile tool for high school and university-level engineering courses.

Availability and Pricing

The Auxivo EduExo Pro is available for purchase on the Auxivo shop for CHF1,790.00 (about €1,890 / $2,000 USD). This investment provides students with a comprehensive educational experience that can help them develop the skills they need to succeed in the field of exoskeleton engineering.

Additional Areas of Interest

For those interested in further exploring the world of exoskeleton technology, there are several other areas that might be of interest:

Robotics: Understanding the broader field of robotics can provide valuable context for exoskeleton technology.

Biomechanics: Studying the mechanics of human movement can help students design more effective exoskeletons.

Software Development: Learning to program and develop software is crucial for creating sophisticated exoskeleton behaviors.

3D Printing: Using 3D printing technology can allow students to create custom parts for their exoskeleton projects.

By exploring these additional areas, students can gain a well-rounded understanding of the technologies and principles that underpin exoskeleton engineering. This comprehensive approach to education can help prepare the next generation of engineers to push the boundaries of what is possible with exoskeleton technology.



